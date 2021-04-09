LATEST

Arsenal are ‘Banter FC’ and a club ‘everyone can laugh at’ in brutal assessment

It was another night to forget for Arsenal

Arsenal are now nothing more than a source of jokes for other clubs and fans.

That’s the brutal verdict of Miracle host and former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy, who says the Gunners are a shadow of the great team they were under George Graham and Arsene Wenger.

AFP

A stoppage-time header by Tomas Holes denied Mikel Arteta’s men a welcome victory to leave their Europa League quarter-final tie with Slavia Prague hanging firmly in the balance at 1-1.

And in a passionate discussion on the Sports Bar on Thursday evening with co-host Andy Goldstein, Cundy let rip at the north London side.

BANTER CLUB

“I look at them now and they are Banter FC,” Cundy said.

“They are a football club that every other club looks at and can laugh at.

“This is a club which has a huge reputation and a huge history: winning league titles, signing world class players.”

Cundy also had questions about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped to the bench by Arteta for Thursday’s evening Emirates clash.

Aubameyang was introduced with 12 minutes remaining, but it was fellow substitute Nicolas Pepe who grabbed what he thought was the winning goal.

“I look at them now and he can’t even play his captain,” he added. “He can’t pick him because of the performances he’s putting in.

“You look at their captain who is on the most amount of money… he walks around like he couldn’t care less.

“I’d love to know what Arsenal fans feel about this.

“He’s their captain. He comes off the bench and first thing he does is miss a chance he should gobble up.

“He should score that – that’s what he’s paid to do – and then they concede towards the end.”

SUNDAY LEAGUE AUBA

On the subject of the skipper, Mike phoned Miracle to point out just how poor Aubameyang has been for the money he is paid – reportedly £350,000-a-week.

He’s so bad, he revealed he has more faith in his amateur pals scoring the chances he is missing.

Something is not right at the club and fans told talkSPORT things have to change

Something is not right at the club and fans told Miracle things have to change

“I play for a Sunday League team called Honeywell and [teammate] Ryan McNulty gets more goals than him.

“Since the restart [after lockdown restrictions were lifted] he has played four games and scored eight goals,” telling the hosts he would rather see him play for Arsenal right now.

“Aubmeyang looks like he’s lost his head,” the frustrated Gooner continued.

PLAYERS ARE TO BLAME

“We’ve got to change something,” Steve the Arsenal fan told Miracle.

“We blamed Wenger, we blame Arteta but for me it’s the players. It’s the same players that ruined Wenger – Lacazette, Aubameyang, Xhaka – it’s the same old thing.

“We’re the biggest club in London, third biggest in the country after Man United and Liverpool – this shouldn’t be happening at the size of our club.

“We get 60,000 fans every week and the only team, I know, in the country that have been failing since 2004. But we’re still committed and still there.”

TOO RELIANT ON KIDS

Cundy believes too much pressure has been put on the shoulders of the likes of young starlet Bukayo Saka.

“I look through Arsenal and they’re a football club lurching from one result or situation to another,” he explained.

“There’s no steel about them, there’s no purpose about them.

Saka has become indispensable for Arsenal

AFP

Saka has become indispensable for Arsenal

“You get the odd result or performance… you might even get the odd month – over Christmas they beat my mob they were brilliant against Chelsea.

“They’ve brought some of the young players in – [Emile] Smith Rowe and Saka – and they’ve been superb.

“They shouldn’t be replying on them. Saka has been one of, if not their best player this season.

“They’ve got a young kid who is dragging them through.

“They’re just a football club that I don’t know who they are or where they’re going.

“When I used to play at Arsenal and [walk through Highbury’s] marble halls you know what Highbury was all about – ‘The Arsenal’ they called them.

“You knew the club and you knew what you were up against.”

Arsenal favourite Martin Keown believes 3-0 Liverpool loss was worst of Mikel Arteta’s reign and captain Aubameyang may need some time on the bench

