Arsenal can’t last ‘terrible’ night at Crystal Palace – Martin Odegaard

Arsenal attacker Martin Odegaard has told his team-mates this is not the time to feel sorry for himself despite a “terrible” night at Crystal Palace on Monday.
The Gunners suffered only their second loss in nine Premier League games, but were completely outplayed in all departments by hosts Patrick Vieira.
A 3-0 loss on the road to Tottenham’s 5-1 win over Newcastle on Sunday saw Arsenal drop to fifth place and lose ground in the battle for Champions League qualification.
“It was a terrible game for us from start to finish. Maybe a little better in the last 10 minutes, but in general I think it was a really bad performance,” Odegaard admitted.
“We should have done much better, but there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to go back to work and think…
