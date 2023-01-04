Arsenal coach talks about “two arbitration scandals” in the Newcastle match

The match ended in a goalless draw, however Arteta He believes that his team, the league leaders, deserved two penalty kicks, considering that the match witnessed “two refereeing scandals.”

Referee Andrew Madley refused to award two penalty kicks to Arsenal, although the replay showed that London defender Gabriel was pulled from the shirt inside the penalty area in the 60th minute, in addition to Jacob Murphy, the visitors’ defender, touching the ball with his hand inside the area in the calculated time instead of lost.

Arteta’s “angry” statements after the match to the “Sky Sports” sports network:

• “I am very proud of my players. The way we played and controlled the game. We needed the spark in the last third. We had two huge penalties.”

• “There were two penalty kicks. It’s very simple. I’m talking about what I saw. They were two outrageous penalties.”

• “I think we lacked the finishing touch to end chances in this match.”

• “When you can’t win, you shouldn’t lose. We kept clean sheets and performed really well.”

And it was Arsenal The victory needs to widen the difference in front of its closest competitors to 10 points, but it settled for one point in front of Newcastle Who presented a strong defensive performance to maintain its unbeaten record since last August.

With this tie, Arsenal’s balance rises to 44 points from 17 matches, by 8 points against Manchester City, who has one match remaining, and 9 against Newcastle, third.