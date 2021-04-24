Arsenal ‘concerned about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre

Arsenal worry that Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may each go away the membership this summer time, in line with a report.

Aubameyang has endured a difficult marketing campaign on and off the sphere this time period, however he dedicated his future to the Gunners final yr and is tied all the way down to the North London membership till 2023.

In the meantime, Lacazette began to hit a wealthy vein of type earlier than succumbing to a hamstring harm, and with the Frenchman’s deal as a consequence of expire in 2022, he’s being closely linked with a swap to Atletico Madrid or Roma.

In line with the TMT Mail, Arsenal are nervous that each gamers may find yourself departing the membership this summer time, leaving Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun as their solely two recognised strikers.

The report provides that the Gunners may look to maneuver for Borussia Monchengladbach‘s Alassane Plea as a alternative for Aubameyang or Lacazette, however they must fend off curiosity from Manchester United to land the £15m-rated ahead.

Arsenal have additionally been linked with strikes for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard and Gent’s Roman Yaremchuk as Mikel Arteta plans an overhaul of his ahead line.