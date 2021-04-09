Arsenal confirm they will be without Tierney for weeks in crushing blow

Arsenal have confirmed that Kieran Tierney will be out of action for between four and six weeks.

The defender injured his left knee during the Premier League defeat to Liverpool and was withdrawn.

AFP Tierney was unable to continue after clashing with James Milner in a tackle at The Emirates

Getty Tierney limped off and now the club could be without their left-back for up to six weeks

Arsenal are next in action in the Europa League against Slavia Prague and revealed centre-back David Luiz will also be missing.

On Tierney, a statement on the club’s official website read: “Surgery will not be required and it’s hoped that Kieran will be back in full training within four to six weeks.”

Asked whether the 23-year-old, who will hope to play for Scotland in the summer, will feature again this season, manager Mikel Arteta was unsure.

“We will have to go day by day, when we get close and depending how he’s feeling, we will make that decision,” he said.

AFP Arteta will now have to think about how to cover the loss of Tierney for the next few weeks

“He is keen to play for us again this season and obviously his country in the Euros.”

Luiz, meanwhile, ‘underwent a small procedure on his right knee’ which has gone well and the club say he will be available in the coming weeks.

However, fans will have to wait to see whether or not Martin Odegaard will play in the Europa League as he has been suffering from ‘discomfort’ in his ankle since playing for Norway in the last international break.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka are all fit to play.

But Tierney will be a particular miss given his importance to both attack and defence.

No Arsenal player has created more chances in the Premier League this season than the Scotland international’s 29.

