Arsenal 'contact Samuele Ricci's agent over move'

Arsenal make contact with the agent of Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci to debate a swap to North London, based on a report.

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the agent of Samuele Ricci to register their curiosity within the Empoli midfielder.

The 19-year-old, who can also be stated to be a goal for Leicester Metropolis, has been in spectacular type at membership degree this season, scoring twice and registering 4 assists in 32 appearances.

Ricci’s contract with Empoli is because of expire subsequent summer time, although, and numerous groups are regarded as conserving an in depth eye on the developments surrounding {the teenager}.

In keeping with Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are eager on the Italian and have already held discussions with the midfielder’s agent over the potential for a swap to the Emirates Stadium.

The teenager will allegedly depart Empoli within the upcoming market even when the membership earn promotion again to the highest flight of Italian soccer.

Ricci has scored twice and registered 4 assists in 62 appearances for Gli Azzurri.

