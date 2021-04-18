‘Arsenal contract talks not only on my

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette insists that he’s not solely chargeable for his Emirates future, along with his present deal as a result of expire in the summertime of 2022.

Arsenal striker Alexandre lacazette has affirmed that contract talks with the membership should not solely on his facet.

The previous Lyon man is but to pen an extension on his present Emirates deal which expires in 2022, and he has been linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Roma ought to he additional his profession elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Folarin Balogun may be very near signing a brand new Arsenal contract, however Lacazette’s contract scenario is extra unsure, and he has quietened discuss of his future whereas the Gunners concentrate on the rest of the season.

Chatting with Sky Sports activities Information, Lacazette mentioned: “My plan is to win a trophy with the membership this season and it might be simple for me to fake to have a contract extension.

“The whole lot is just not solely on my facet, there may be additionally the membership, the supervisor. There are various things we’ve got to consider. I do not suppose it is the precise second to speak about it.”

Lacazette netted back-to-back braces in opposition to Sheffield United and Slavia Prague earlier than being compelled off with a hamstring drawback in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, though the membership are supposedly anticipating to welcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again subsequent week as he recovers from malaria.