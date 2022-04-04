Arsenal defeat in Crystal Palace defeat

It took the home team 16 minutes to break the deadlock, as Joachim Andersen’s head sent a free-kick into the box to propel Matteta to his fourth league goal of the season.
Eight minutes later centre-back Anderson became provider again, choosing a perfect pass to Ayve, who controlled well before finding the net for the first time since December.
Arsenal could not open any note in the first half, with Matta going close to adding a third for Palace before the interval.
Content with a two-goal lead, the hosts sat back and invited the pressure after the break. Smith Rowe should have done better from close range before Odegaard widened his effort.
