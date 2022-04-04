Arsenal defeat in Crystal Palace defeat

It took the home team 16 minutes to break the deadlock, as Joachim Andersen’s head sent a free-kick into the box to propel Matteta to his fourth league goal of the season.

Eight minutes later centre-back Anderson became provider again, choosing a perfect pass to Ayve, who controlled well before finding the net for the first time since December.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe reacts after a missed opportunity against London rivals Crystal Palace. Credit:getty

Arsenal could not open any note in the first half, with Matta going close to adding a third for Palace before the interval.

Content with a two-goal lead, the hosts sat back and invited the pressure after the break. Smith Rowe should have done better from close range before Odegaard widened his effort.