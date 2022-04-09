Arsenal fans left furious as VAR takes four minutes to disallow Martinelli goal vs Brighton and claim he’s not even offside

Gabriel Martinelli thought he had levelled the score for Arsenal against Brighton on Saturday in their crucial Premier League clash.

However, VAR intervened to upset the Gunners, but it took a long delay for the call to be made.

Four minutes had gone before for the footage had been reviewed and the officials finally came to the decision that the goal would not stand.

Editors’ Picks

What happened?

Brighton took the lead against Arsenal in the first half through a goal from Leandro Trossard.

Martinelli appeared to have pulled the home side level just before half-time, but the striker was level with the goalkeeper and his celebration was cut short as the goal had to be reviewed by VAR.

It took almost four minutes for the officials to decide that the goal should not stand, causing a stir…