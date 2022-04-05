Arsenal gets naked at Crystal Palace and makes nasty trades in a fight for CL. Premier League 2021/2022

Arsenal gets naked at Crystal Palace and makes nasty trades in a fight for CL. Premier League 2021/2022

  2. 24′ – Goal – Jordan Ayu (2 – 0)
  3. 16′ – Goal – Jean-Philippe Matetta (1 – 0)
  2. 80′ – verb. Cheikhou Kouyaté Luka Milivojevic. Wears
  3. 77′ – Geel – Granite Xhaka
  4. 76′ – released. Jordan Ayew by Odsonne Edouard
  5. 76” – Verv. Thomas Partey by Albert Sambi Lokonga
  6. 74′ – Goal penalty kick – Wilfried Zaha (3 – 0)
  7. 70′ – Continuing. Jean-Philippe Matteta by James MacArthur
  8. 66′- verb. Cedric Soares by Eddie Neketiah
  9. 53′ – Yellow – Thomas Partey

Premier Leaguematch day 3104-04-2022 21:00

Arsenal have done a poor job in the battle for Champions League tickets in England. The Gunners were beaten by Crystal Palace neighbors: 3-0. Arsenal failed to distance itself from rival Tottenham.

Arsenal have been in good shape in recent weeks…


Read Full News