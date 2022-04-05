Arsenal gets naked at Crystal Palace and makes nasty trades in a fight for CL. Premier League 2021/2022

- 24′ – Goal – Jordan Ayu (2 – 0)
- 16′ – Goal – Jean-Philippe Matetta (1 – 0)
- 80′ – verb. Cheikhou Kouyaté Luka Milivojevic. Wears
- 77′ – Geel – Granite Xhaka
- 76′ – released. Jordan Ayew by Odsonne Edouard
- 76” – Verv. Thomas Partey by Albert Sambi Lokonga
- 74′ – Goal penalty kick – Wilfried Zaha (3 – 0)
- 70′ – Continuing. Jean-Philippe Matteta by James MacArthur
- 66′- verb. Cedric Soares by Eddie Neketiah
- 53′ – Yellow – Thomas Partey
Premier League
Arsenal have done a poor job in the battle for Champions League tickets in England. The Gunners were beaten by Crystal Palace neighbors: 3-0. Arsenal failed to distance itself from rival Tottenham.
Arsenal have been in good shape in recent weeks…
