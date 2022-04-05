Arsenal hero Lee Dixon slams three players after Crystal Palace defeat

Lee Dixon criticized three Arsenal players after their loss to Crystal Palace (Picture: Getty)

Lee Dixon has slammed three Arsenal stars after their ‘shocking’ loss to Crystal Palace and said the blow would leave Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ‘frustrating and worrying’.

Arteta was forced to apologize for Arsenal’s performance in their shock defeat at Selhurst Park, insisting the performance was not enough for the Emirates club.

Arsenal were trying to move back into the top four over north London rivals Tottenham, but were ousted by Crystal Palace, managed by Gunners hero Patrick Vieira.

Jean-Philippe Mateta twisted a simple header to give the Eagles the lead after 16 minutes and Palace doubled their advantage through Jordin Ayu, who got away from Gabriel and Nuno…