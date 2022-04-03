Arsenal hero Pires picks four stars he ‘really likes’ in Arteta’s side | Football | Sport

Arsenal were the Premier League’s highest spenders over the summer as £150million was invested in six new signings, who have now worked their way into Arteta’s system after taking some time to gel. And the Gunners even appear to have improved despite letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go to Barcelona without securing a replacement.

Arteta isn’t in the clear just yet though, as there is still a lot of work to do to secure fourth spot, as Arsenal still have ten more games to play this season. And looking ahead, Arteta may face some issues next summer too.

The only position Arteta is yet to add to since his arrival is in the no.9 role, and with Aubameyang finally out, that leaves just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. But both stars are out of contract at the end of the season, and it…