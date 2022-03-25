Arsenal history repeats itself as Ozil banished by Fenerbahce after manager argument

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is probably nodding off somewhere after Fenerbahçe dropped Mesut Ozil from his first-team squad.

Ozil has failed to regain his former glory in Turkey after joining Fenerbahce as a free agent in January 2021. The 33-year-old has scored nine goals and made three more assists in 37 matches.

But the opportunity to improve on that record is unlikely to present itself after he was dropped from the team after an argument with interim manager Ismail Kartal.

Fenerbahce published A 26-word statement on their website To confirm the decision, read the translation of:

‘Our football A-team players Mesut zil and Ozan Tufan were dropped from the team as a matter of decision. It has been declared for the public.

