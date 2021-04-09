LATEST

Arsenal line up £43m Bellerin replacement but new club enters race for Odegaard

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bellerin has been with Arsenal since joining from Barcelona’s academy in 2011

Hector Bellerin’s time at Arsenal could be coming to an end as the right-back reportedly has ‘many chances’ to leave the club this summer.

It’s also understood that the Gunners are hoping to sign versatile Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi as his replacement.

Bellerin has been with Arsenal since joining from Barcelona’s academy in 2011

Getty Images – Getty

Bellerin has been with Arsenal since joining from Barcelona’s academy in 2011

Hakimi has experience with some top European clubs. including Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid

Getty

Hakimi has experience with some top European clubs. including Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid

Spanish publication AS reports that Mikel Arteta would welcome the prospect of bringing the Madrid-born Moroccan, who’s contributed six goals and six assists as a wing-back for Serie A leaders Inter this term.

Before Inter, Hakimi spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid, contributing nine goals and ten assists in 45 matches.

AS’s report adds that Inter would want £43million for the 22-year-old but their difficult financial situation means they’d be open to selling him.

However, that transfer may not happen unless Arsenal can ship Bellerin, who’s been an unused substitute in four of the Gunners’ past five Premier League matches.

Bellerin has won three FA Cups with Arsenal

GETTY

Bellerin has won three FA Cups with Arsenal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that there are’ huge chances’ for Bellerin to leave Arsenal in the summer.

Romano adds: “Leonardo wanted him at PSG one year ago but there was no agreement between the two clubs. Now it’d be an open race – #AFC won’t make any discount.”

It’s unclear how much Arsenal would demand for Bellerin, however, the Daily Express reports their desired fee was £35m when PSG showed interest last summer.

It also appears to be an open race to sign Martin Odegaard – the Real Madrid star has enjoyed a productive loan spell in north London this term.

“Come to Liverpool, Martin!”

AFP

“Come to Liverpool, Martin!”

However, Liverpool are in the race to sign the Norway international, who Los Blancos are willing to sell, according to AS.

Odegaard was seen having a conversation with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp following Arsenal’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

He’s previously spoken of his admiration for Liverpool, saying it was his ‘dream club’ before joining Real Madrid in 2015.

Contents hide
1 Win your share of £10,000+ with Miracle Selector’s new golf game for the 2021 Masters.
2 Entries close midday this Thursday. Find out more HERE.
3 18+. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Win your share of £10,000+ with Miracle Selector’s new golf game for the 2021 Masters.

Entries close midday this Thursday. Find out more HERE.

18+. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
790
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
789
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
773
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
748
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
742
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
681
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
629
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
624
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top