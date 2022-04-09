Arsenal lose again in Premier League bid for top four

LONDON (AP) – Arsenal’s quest to qualify for the Champions League was dealt another blow with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side to two consecutive defeats.

Five days after a 3–0 loss at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked weak again as Leandro Trossard and Enoch Mwepu scored for an already out-of-form Brighton at Emirates Stadium before being consoled late by Martin Odegaard at halftime. Scored goals on both sides.

The absence of first-choice Kieran Tierney and influential holding midfielder Thomas Partey is proving crucial for Arsenal in their late-season battle with Tottenham, in particular, the top-four behind Manchester City, Liverpool and most likely Chelsea. in.

Arsenal started the game on points with fourth-placed Tottenham,…