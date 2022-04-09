Arsenal lost 3-0 but defended 3-3 against Godoy Cruz and all happened: two eliminations, VAR and a Chile! to seal the result

a game. Clash of Styles, Six Goals, The Lab, VAR’s Hand in the “Identity Confusion”, two takedowns. And a Chile that solves the mystery near the end. One team was beating 3-0 and was asking for time. One team lost by a landslide and tied. Everything happened in Sarandi, in a 3-3 draw between Arsenal and Godoy Cruzfor zone 2

It was a real clash of styles from start to finish. The arsenal usually has a balanced structure, without attack excesses. A hallmark of Leonardo Madelon’s history. Godoy Cruz, on the other hand, has a formation in the image and likeness of marcelo bilsa: Diego Flores, the driver, was an associate of El Loco years ago. And this is how the game went: With the patience of the local team, with all the enthusiasm…