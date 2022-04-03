Arsenal make huge Dominic Calvert-Lewin decision amid reported transfer interest in striker

Arsenal have ‘cooled’ their interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports. The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the England international in the summer, with plans to sign a forward come the end of the season.

It comes as Mikel Arteta is set to be left with limited centre-forward options, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contract expiring in just a few months time. Add the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January to that and Folarin Balogun is the only natural forward option going into next season.

With that concern in mind, the summer will be a big one in terms of finding a long-term option to play at the highest level of the game, especially if Champions League qualification is secured. The need for depth and quality is…