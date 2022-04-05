Arsenal news and transfers LIVE: massive Tierney update, £16m PSG in one fell swoop, new Martinelli contract

Date confirmed for north London derby

The Premier League has confirmed that the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal will take place on Thursday 12 May at 7.45 pm at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The original fixture was scheduled to take place in January but had to be called off after the Gunners applied for a postponement at their camp due to COVID-19, injuries and an absence related to the African Cup of Nations. “We are disappointed to announce that Sunday’s North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed,” a statement on the club’s official website said.

“We know how much this match means to our fans around the world, but the Premier League has decided to postpone the match, as many players in our squad are currently unavailable…