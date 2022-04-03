Arsenal news and transfers LIVE: Robert Lewandowski blow, Dominic Calvert-Lewin decision

Arsenal were one of the busiest teams in the last summer’s transfer window. And the Gunners could be in a similar position when this summer’s transfer business is underway.

The Gunners spent more than £150m on new signings last summer and may consider adding significant reinforcements as they challenge new fronts if they qualify for next season’s Champions League. The striker would be at the top of the list, as Mikel Arteta could find himself without one at the club, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Neketia ready to follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the exit door.

Technical director Edu has already been roped in with several players despite the summer window not opening until June. And as time goes by, the mill of rumors will get more and more intense.

So who will Arsenal sign?