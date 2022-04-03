Arsenal news and transfers recap: Wonderkid signing, Osimhen and Martinez double deal

hello and welcome football.london Live Arsenal Blog on Saturday!

The Premier League makes its return from the international break today as everyone prepares to make one final push at the finish line by the end of the season. Mikel Arteta has a huge job of trying to make it to next season’s Champions League place, with a three-point margin in the driving seat and a game over fifth-placed Tottenham.

While everyone returns to action over the weekend, the Gunners will have to wait until Monday to face Crystal Palace in what will be a tough match. Former midfielder and captain Patrick Vieira has guided the Eagles mid-table with an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon.

