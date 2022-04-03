Arsenal news: Gunners warn Philippe Coutinho as Robert Lewandowski ‘offered’

Here is your Arsenal Morning Digest for Sunday, April 3.

Bayern doubts grow as Robert Lewandowski ‘proposed’ by agent

Arsenal target Robert Lewandowski is likely to leave Bayern Munich sooner rather than later, with his agent reportedly offering his services to some of Europe’s most prominent clubs. According to Mundo Deportivo, Pini Jahavi has offered the Polish striker for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the striker as they aim to add to their forward options, although it remains to be seen whether they are a contender for his services this time around. Lewandowski sees his contract expire at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

He has enjoyed another stellar campaign, scoring 45 runs for Bayern.