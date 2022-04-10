Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta slammed “cold environment” as Ian Wright proved right

Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 at Emirates Stadium and manager Mikel Arteta was left disappointed by the ‘uncomfortable’ atmosphere.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side was ‘sloppy’ in their 2-1 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Gunners were unable to outrun their opponents in a defeat that severely hampered their top four chances. Former striker Ian Wright warned his old side that goals would dry up if youngster Bukayo Saka and Emil Smith Rowe slowed down, as both were unable to get on the scoresheet over the weekend.

There is a lot going on in the game, both inside and outside the ball, many things can happen…