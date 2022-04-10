Arsenal ‘not good enough’ in expensive week

Aaron Ramsdale admits Arsenal were “not good enough” as they slipped to a loss at home to Brighton.

The star of the show for the audience was Enoch Mwepu, who doubled Leandro Trossard’s opener before his fine strike. Martin Odegaard’s late consolation meant Brighton won 2–1.

Arsenal were already reeling from a 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Monday night and with Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey injured, their smaller side once again came to the fore.

A goal near Gabriel Martinelli was dismissed for offside, but apart from that Arsenal rarely threatened and lost more ground in their hopes of returning to Champions League action.

Rivals Tottenham move three points ahead of fourth place with a win later on Saturday.