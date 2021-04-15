Arsenal ‘open to selling West Ham United-linked Eddie Nketiah

West Ham United may reportedly signal Arsenal ahead Eddie Nketiah throughout this summer time’s switch window.

Arsenal are reportedly open to permitting Eddie Nketiah to depart the membership this summer time.

The 21-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Gunners throughout the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 5 instances, whereas he has been concerned on 15 events within the Premier League.

Nketiah has solely featured in certainly one of his aspect’s final 10 league matches, although, and seemingly faces an uphill battle to work his approach into Mikel Arteta‘s first-team plans.

The Englishman’s contract on the Emirates Stadium is because of expire in June 2022, and in accordance with the Night Normal, Arsenal are open to promoting him within the upcoming market.

The report claims {that a} new contract for Folarin Balogun may push Nketiah additional down the pecking order, and West Ham United are mentioned to be enthusiastic about a deal.

The Hammers are eager to signal a minimum of one new ahead this summer time and have now seemingly been given a lift of their pursuit of the previous Chelsea teen.

Nketiah, who beforehand frolicked on mortgage at Leeds United, has scored 12 instances in 61 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.