Arsenal out to end 28-year Sheffield hoodoo at Bramall Lane

Paolo Di Canio, far left, had to be restained after an incident with Martin Keown, which saw both players dismissed

The Gunners have not won a top-flight game in the Steel City since Ian Wright’s early goal proved enough against Sheffield Wednesday 28 years ago.

Sheffield United will hope to maintain their city’s stranglehold over Arsenal when they host the Gunners at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening.

Arsenal fans have to go back into the archives since they last recorded a Premier League victory in the city of Sheffield, when Ian Wright‘s eighth-minute goal proved enough against Sheffield Wednesday in August 1993.

Mikel Arteta‘s side desperately need three points in their bid for European football next season and to end their run of nine matches without a league win in the Steel City.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Arsenal’s struggles in south Yorkshire.

1 Sheff Utd 1-1 Arsenal (Apr 4, 1994)
2 Sheff Wed 3-1 Arsenal (Feb 4, 1995)
3 Sheff Wed 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 8, 1996)
4 Sheff Wed 0-0 Arsenal (Dec 26, 1996)
5 Sheff Wed 2-0 Arsenal (Nov 22, 1997)
6 Sheff Wed 1-0 Arsenal (Sep 26, 1998)
7 Sheff Wed 1-1 Arsenal (Jan 3, 2000)
8 Sheff Utd 1-0 Arsenal (Dec 30, 2006)
9 Sheff Utd 1-0 Arsenal (Oct 21, 2019)

Sheff Utd 1-1 Arsenal (Apr 4, 1994)

Arsenal began their poor streak in Sheffield with a draw at Bramall Lane. The relegation-battling hosts took the lead nine minutes after the restart through Paul Rogers but Arsenal earned a point through Kevin Campbell‘s effort in the 69th minute. The Blades went down at the end of the season, while George Graham‘s Gunners finished fourth.

Sheff Wed 3-1 Arsenal (Feb 4, 1995)

Arsenal made a fast start at Hillsborough when Andy Linighan headed home in the third minute. But Wednesday were level five minutes later through And Petrescu before Klas Ingesson latched on to a deflected Chris Waddle shot to poke the hosts into the lead. Things got worse for Arsenal as captain Tony Adams and new signing John Hartson were both dismissed in the second half before Mark Bright sealed the Owls’ win.

Sheff Wed 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 8, 1996)

Wednesday extended their fine home league record against Arsenal with a 1-0 win at Hillsborough thanks to Marc Degryse’s 61st-minute winner. Guy Whittingham jinked his way past the visitors’ defence from the right wing before laying off for the Belgian on the edge of the area.

Sheff Wed 0-0 Arsenal (Dec 26, 1996)

David Pleat’s second season in charge saw Wednesday finish in seventh place, with this goalless draw coming during their terrific 12-match unbeaten league run. Arsenal went on to finish third.

Sheff Wed 2-0 Arsenal (Nov 22, 1997)

Wednesday got off to a fine start under new boss Ron Atkinson, breaking the deadlock three minutes before half-time when Andy Booth capitalised on a slack pass to slot under David Seaman. Whittingham wrapped up the points when he sidefooted home Benito Carbone’s through-ball following a quick counter-attack.

Sheff Wed 1-0 Arsenal (Sep 26, 1998)

Paolo Di Canio, far left, had to be restrained after an incident with Martin Keown, which saw both players dismissed (Paul Barker/PA)

This match is one of the most memorable in Premier League history for all the wrong reasons. Having been sent off alongside Martin Keown in the 43rd minute, Paolo Di Canio reacted by pushing referee Paul Alcock to the ground. Lee Briscoe scored a superb 89th-minute winner, but Di Canio’s actions – and the 11-match ban which followed – grabbed all the headlines.

Sheff Wed 1-1 Arsenal (Jan 3, 2000)

Arsenal looked on their way to finally ending their poor run at Hillsborough when Thierry Henry set up Emmanuel Petit to prod home in the 40th minute, but Gerald Sibon earned the hosts a point with a towering header in the second half. It remains the most recent league clash in Sheffield between the two teams following Wednesday’s relegation at the end of the campaign.

Sheff Utd 1-0 Arsenal (Dec 30, 2006)

Christian Nade grabbed the only goal of the match when he turned Kolo Toure inside the Arsenal half before sliding the ball past an onrushing Jens Lehmann. The drama did not stop there as home goalkeeper Paddy Kenny picked up a groin injury and, with no replacement on the bench, Phil Jagielka donned the gloves for the final 29 minutes and helped United hold on for a hard-earned three points.

Sheff Utd 1-0 Arsenal (Oct 21, 2019)

Lys Mousset’s first-half finish proved enough to down Unai emery‘s Gunners as Chris Wilder‘s side claimed victory on their impressive return to top-flight football. The Blades went on to finish ninth, just one place and two points behind Arsenal.

