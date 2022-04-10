Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton as Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Sambi Lokonga deteriorate

Arsenal suffered a major setback after breaking into the top four on Saturday after losing to Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

The 2-1 defeat was enough to condemn the Gunners to further problems in the race for Champions League football as Tottenham Hotspur overtook Aston Villa in the Midlands. Although he took late consolation through Martin Odegaard, Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a 2–1 loss and are now in a difficult position to move on.

Let’s take a look how football.london Arsenal writer Kaya Kaynak covers Arsenal players.

Aaron Ramsdale: Could he have done anything else to stop the Mwepu volley? maybe. That wasn’t really the main reason…