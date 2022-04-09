Arsenal react and tie it to Godoy Cruz

Photo: Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal, in a remarkable reaction, managed to draw 3–3 against Godoy Cruz de Mendoza, in a crucial match for the ninth date of Zone 2 of the Professional Soccer League Cup at the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium.

Gianluca Ferrari, Lucas Suarez against his fence and Guillermo Ortiz gave the Mendoza team a wide advantage; While Sebastian Lomonaco from a penalty kick, Facundo Kruspzki and Ignacio Gariglio scored for equality for “Arce”.

At the same time, both teams were left with one less player in the second half due to rough games played in several routes, due to the ouster of defenders Lucas Suárez at Arsenal and Guillermo Ortiz at Godoy Cruz.

The Mendoza Group took the lead in the actions…