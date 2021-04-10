LATEST

Arsenal, Spurs and Man United targets at Lille threatening to dethrone PSG trio

Neymar was sent off against Lille as PSG slipped up last weekend

Paris Saint-Germain may have produced a stunning performance to defeat Bayern Munich in midweek, but their form in Ligue 1 is far less impressive.

The French giants are in danger of surrendering their crown for the first time in four years with Lille six points clear of their rivals at the summit.

AFP

Neymar was given his marching orders against the league leaders last weekend as Mauricio Pochettino’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes.

A deflected effort from Canada international Jonathan David settled the contest, while Neymar and Lille defender Tiago Djalo were both dismissed after the pair clashed late on.

PSG have seven matches remaining to dethrone Lille, but Pochettino’s men have the chance to make up some ground when they Strasbourg on Saturday.

PSG’s defeat to Lille makes the fact they stunned Bayern at the Allianz Arena just three days later all the more strange, with Kylian Mbappe hitting a deadly double to secure an impressive 3-2 victory over the Champions League holders.

AFP – Getty

Lille have proved to be this season’s surprise package this season and, somewhat unsurprisingly, a host of their players are now reported targets for English clubs.

From Eden Hazard to Nicolas Pepe, a host of big names have moved to the Premier League from the French club in the past and more look likely to follow.

But who are they and where could they go? Miracle.com has identified the Lille stars who could transfer to the Premier League this summer….

Boubakary Soumare – Manchester United/Arsenal

Soumare was targeted by several sides both last summer and in January, but remained in France where he has continued to progress.

He’s still only 22 and displays quality attributes with a penchant for snatching the ball away from opponents thanks to his excellent anticipation.

Soumare is also a tremendous ball-carrier with superb close control, and financial issues in Ligue 1 might make him a lot cheaper than you might imagine.

Getty

Sven Botman – Tottenham

The Netherlands just have a knack of producing hugely incredible talents and Botman looks like the man who could go some way to filling Virgil van Dijk’s huge boots.

The 21-year-old has delivered some imperious displays at the heart of Lille’s defence this season and now the likes of Tottenham and Inter Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

He also caught the eye of Liverpool in January, but they opted to sign Schalke’s Ozan Kabak – who is expected to join the Reds on a permanent basis this summer.

Botman rose through the ranks at Ajax and endured a successful loan spell with Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

He has since made a name for himself in France, having made over 25 league appearances this season with Lille, and now Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to make a move to sign him.

GETTY IMAGES

Jonathan David – Arsenal/Leeds

The Canadian hitman was strongly linked with a switch to the Premier League last summer but Lille splashed the cash to sign him after the sold Victor Osimhen to Napoli.

David has a slow start in Ligue 1 but has picked up his form in recent months, hitting his tenth goal of the season last weekend in the victory over PSG last weekend.

Arsenal have reportedly kept tabs on the 21-year-old over a proposed summer transfer and there’s no doubt he’d be been on a move after revealing he has ‘dreamed’ of following the likes of Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira by playing for the north London club.

“European clubs made me dream,” said David.

“I watched Barca a lot, Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, with Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

“I might not have been ready in my head. But that was the only option, my goal from the start. I knew I had to make sacrifices.”

Getty

Yusuf Yazici – Arsenal

It’s no secret Arsenal are on the hunt for more creative players this summer and if they cannot get a deal for Martin Odegaard over the line, they may well test Lille’s waters for Yazici.

The Turkey international has caught the eye this season after scoring two hat-tricks for Lille in the Europa League earlier in the campaign.

The 23-year-old first treble came in the 4-1 win at Sparta Prague in October before scoring another three in an impressive 3-0 victory against AC Milan at the San Siro earlier this month.

Arsenal are interested in signing creative players after scoring just nine goals in their first eight Premier League games so far this season.

Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai are both on the Gunners’ list of targets, but Yazici could be a more feasible target.

Reuters

