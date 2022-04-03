Arsenal star forcing Mikel Arteta to rethink summer transfer plans ahead of key striker decision

Mikel Arteta may be on the lookout for new strikers this summer, but Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun is trying his best to ensure he is a part of the Spaniard’s plans next season.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Middlesbrough due to a lack of regular first-team minutes in north London, despite being promoted to the senior setup after signing a new and improved contract last year. After a slow start to life in the Championship, Balogun is now starting to find some confidence after bagging three goals in his last four league appearances, including one against Peterborough on Saturday. The ball found the England U21 international on the edge of the six-yard box and he made no mistake as he confidently beat the keeper on the half volley.

He continued his good form while with The…