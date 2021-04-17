LATEST

Arsenal suffer blow in Achraf Hakimi pursuit

Arsenal-linked right-back Achraf Hakimi voices his need to stay with the Nerazzurri for “a very long time” because the Gunners seek for a substitute for Hector Bellerin.

Arsenal have been dealt a blow of their pursuit of Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi, who has voiced his need to stick with the Nerazzurri.

With Hector Bellerin supposedly on his means out of the membership this summer time, Mikel Arteta is predicted to prioritise a brand new right-back in the summertime switch window.

Inter’s £40m-rated Hakimi has been tipped to finish a transfer to North London amid the Nerazzurri’s monetary woes, and Arsenal have been mentioned to be making ready a concrete provide, however Hakimi has affirmed that he sees his future at San Siro.

Talking to The Miracle, the previous Actual Madrid man mentioned: “The staff that attracted me essentially the most was Inter and I noticed it as a progress mission.

“I’m honoured to be one of many testimonials for the brand new membership emblem. I prefer it, because it appears to the long run, a future we will construct collectively. I hope to remain at this membership for a very long time, I am very pleased.”

Hakimi has scored six objectives and arrange six extra for Antonio Conte‘s males within the 2020-21 Serie A marketing campaign, and his present deal in Milan doesn’t expire till 2025.

