Arsenal to revive Manuel Locatelli interest?

Arsenal are reportedly considering whether or not to make an strategy for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli throughout the summer time.

After a disappointing Premier League marketing campaign, Mikel Arteta will make a number of adjustments to his first-team squad throughout the summer time window.

With Dani ceballos and Martin Odegaard returning to mum or dad membership Actual Madrid, the Spaniard is anticipated to be available in the market for a brand new midfielder.

Based on Purpose.com, the Premier League outfit will give consideration to a big-money transfer for Locatelli, who has additionally been linked with Manchester Metropolis.

The report claims that Arsenal beforehand scouted the now 23-year-old when he broke into the first-team setup at AC Milan as a young person.

Having starred for Sassuolo since 2018, Locatelli is anticipated to maneuver to a much bigger membership earlier than the beginning of the 2021-22 marketing campaign.