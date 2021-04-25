Arsenal to rival Tottenham Hotspur for Lyon’s Joachim

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for the signature of Lyon centre-back Joachim Andersen.

Arsenal are reportedly able to battle bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Lyon defender Joachim Andersen.

The Denmark worldwide has performed a starring function at Fulham since becoming a member of the Cottagers on mortgage final summer season, beginning 27 Premier League matches below Scott Parker.

Andersen is regarded as open to staying at Craven Cottage – even when the capital outfit undergo relegation – however Tottenham and Manchester United have each been tipped to swoop for the £25m-rated defender.

Now, The Mirror claims that Arsenal have joined the race for Andersen’s signature, with Lyon ready to money in on the 24-year-old amid their risky monetary state of affairs.

The report provides that Andersen might be signed as a alternative for David Luiz, whose Arsenal contract expires in the summertime, however Lyon chief Juninho is glad to welcome him again to the Groupama Stadium ought to he want.

West Ham United have additionally been credited with an curiosity in Andersen, whose Lyon contract nonetheless has one other three years left to run.