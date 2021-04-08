LATEST

Arsenal v Slavia stream: How to watch Europa League tie – stream and channel

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League tonight

Arsenal host Slavia Prague tonight in the first-leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash.

The Gunners edged past Olympiakos in the last round to reach the final eight while Slavia Prague saw off Rangers.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League tonight

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League tonight

Slavia, who also beat Leicester in the Round of 32, are top of the Czech First League and are unbeaten so far this season.

Arsenal will need a big performance at home tonight in their first leg tie ahead of their trip to the Czech Republic next week.

The north Londoners were heavily beaten by Liverpool over the weekend.

Arsenal v Slavia Prague: How to watch

This match will be held at the Emirates on Thursday, April 8 and will kick-off at 8pm.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage underway from 7:15pm.

BT Sport subscribers can live stream this match via the app on their computer, mobile and tablet devices.

Alternatively, EE phone customers can watch the action for FREE with a three-month trial on the BT Sport app – just text SPORT to 150.

Arsenal beat Olympiakos in the last round of the Europa League

Arsenal beat Olympiakos in the last round of the Europa League

Arsenal v Slavia Prague: Team news

The big team news from an Arsenal perspective is that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the bench.

Aubameyang was substituted in the 77th minute of the Gunners’ dismal 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there’s no place in the squad for Martin Odegaard, who’s nursing an ankle injury sustained on international duty with Norway.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Xhaka, Partey , Smith Rowe, Saka, Willian, Lacazette

Subs: Ryan, Hein, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Pépé, Marí, Nelson, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli, Lopez, Azeez

Slavia Prague: Kolar, Bah, Winter, Holes, Boril, Dorley, Provod, Stanciu, Pile, Olayinka, Sima

Subs: Kovar, Stejskal, Tecl, Kuchta, Sevcik, Traore, Masopust, Lingr, Visinsky

Arsenal v Slavia Prague: What has been said?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: “They are a really strong side. They’ve been unbeaten in the league.

“You see how they have the ball. I think in the last few years, competing at the highest level, they’ve always been in the game and made it really difficult.

“[They’re] really competitive, brave, very direct and incisive and a team that can cause you problems throughout the game.

“They never give up, they have a top attitude all the time and that’s why they beat teams because they’re a really good side.”

Andy Cole believes Arsenal have got a ‘baller’ in Martin Odegaard but would be surprised if Real Madrid let him leave permanently

