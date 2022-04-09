Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – Football Match Report – April 9, 2022

Arsenal slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as their hopes of finishing in the top four took a huge blow.

Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu scored a goal in each half and although Martin Odegaard pulled one back late on, Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their second consecutive loss in the Premier League.

Brighton had failed to score in their last three matches but produced an impressive display to claim their first league win away from home since February.

Arsenal remain in fifth place but could fall three points behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur if Antonio Conte’s side earn a victory at Aston Villa later on…