(EFE) — Arsenal fell for the second day in a row despite a goal from Martin Odegaard and have a Champions League complicity after a loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium (1-2).

Enock Mwepu assisted and scored a goal for Brighton. EPA/EFE

The seagull, commanded by a legendary Enock Mwepu, author of a goal and an assist, stormed the London stadium and broke a streak of three games without scoring to break Arsenal, which fell to two in less than a week. necklace adds After falling 3-0 against Crystal Palace last Monday.

Brighton, who had won only three of their last 25 meetings, took the lead after a great cross from Mwepu down the inside left flank of Leandro Trossard. Brighton fans…