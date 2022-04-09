Arsenal vs Brighton Live! Premier League

86 Minutes: Brilliant strike from afar from Lokonga.
Sanchez was scrambling in full force, not looking like he would have gotten there. Whistle behind the post.
83 minutes: Better!
At some speed he made the move to the Gunners, Neketia and Saka again went into the box.
Goes to the byline, cuts it back for Pepe who looks ready to sweep it home but Dunk flies off to block.
82 Minutes: Lokonga joins a massive list of players to receive a yellow card this afternoon.
Welbeck brings it to the fore, Lokonga swiftly appears and hacks him. The referee didn’t need to think about that.
78 Minutes: Pepe bites inside, looks for the far corner but the shot charges down. Dribble out for a corner.
Another awesome delivery. Pepe, Mac Allister comes back from the hammers…
