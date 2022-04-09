Arsenal vs Brighton Live! Premier League

Arsenal vs Brighton Live! Premier League

1649519312

86 Minutes: Brilliant strike from afar from Lokonga.

Sanchez was scrambling in full force, not looking like he would have gotten there. Whistle behind the post.

1649519146

83 minutes: Better!

At some speed he made the move to the Gunners, Neketia and Saka again went into the box.

Goes to the byline, cuts it back for Pepe who looks ready to sweep it home but Dunk flies off to block.

1649519055

82 Minutes: Lokonga joins a massive list of players to receive a yellow card this afternoon.

Welbeck brings it to the fore, Lokonga swiftly appears and hacks him. The referee didn’t need to think about that.

1649518836

78 Minutes: Pepe bites inside, looks for the far corner but the shot charges down. Dribble out for a corner.

Another awesome delivery. Pepe, Mac Allister comes back from the hammers…


Read Full News