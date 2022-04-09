Arsenal vs Brighton live updates: Martinelli moves on after being controversially dismissed by equalizer

April 9, 2022 at 11:07 am EDT
we are walking back
46 minutes No change in half. Arsenal’s biggest ever 45 minutes are coming up.
gourmand sgeirsson
April 9, 2022 at 11:04 am EDT
two months without a win
Not much time to go till the second half. Brighton’s last league win was against Watford on 12 February. Will they finally get their victory today?
gourmand sgeirsson
April 9, 2022 10:59 am EDT
Should the target have stood?
VAR remains a cause for debate. clear and unambiguous? It was a very tight call.
gourmand sgeirsson
Martinelli may have been offside. But not sure if there was any angle that proved it conclusively.
Looks like the benefit of the doubt went to the defensive team there. The on-field decision should have stood.— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) April 9, 2022
April 9th…
