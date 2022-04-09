Arsenal vs Brighton result: Premier League scores, goals and reports

From the moment the race for the top-four drew closer to the finish line, it felt almost inevitable that Arsenal’s hold of the final Champions League place would suffer from a plague of arthritis. That flair was clearly evident in a grim reveal against Crystal Palace earlier this week, and although this 2-1 defeat by Brighton was no less emphatic, the effect was no less devastating. A performance away from confidence has given Tottenham dominance and in truth, Mikel Arteta can only ask questions rather than complaints. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney were not responsible for a performance pretending to be injuries, which was weighed down by suspicion and then fizzled out in desperation after falling behind Leandro Trossard…