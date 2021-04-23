Arsenal vs. Everton injury, suspension list

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest harm and suspension information forward of Friday’s Premier League conflict between Arsenal and Everton.

Ninth will welcome eighth within the Premier League on Friday night as Arsenal host Everton, with each side nonetheless battling for European spots within the remaining weeks of the marketing campaign.

Arsenal are at the moment a degree behind Everton, who sit six factors off fourth-placed Chelsea, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up the staff information for the 2 sides forward of the competition in North London.

© Reuters

ARSENAL

Out: Alexandre lacazette (hamstring), Kieran Tierney (knee), David Luiz (knee), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (sickness)

Uncertain: Martin Odegaard (foot)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Ryan; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka; Thomas, Ceballos; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka; Martinelli

EVERTON

Out: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Pickford; Keane, Godfrey, Holgate; Coleman, Davies, Allan, Digne; Rodriguez; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin