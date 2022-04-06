Arsenal’s £1.5m goalkeeper set to return in summer following loan club decision

Alex Runnerson expected to return to Arsenal in the summer football.london understands. The Iceland international joined the Gunners in 2020 from French side Dijon for £1.5 million.

Since his £1.5million move to Ligue 1, Runerson struggled for appearances and made several high-profile errors that further limited his playing time. This prompted Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to spend an initial £24 million to sign Aaron Ramsdale, who has now replaced Bernd Leno as No. 1 goalkeeper.

Leuven have an option to buy Runerson beyond this season and talks are expected to begin in the summer, although the Belgian side considers the current option figure too high for them. Runnersen has played 20 matches this season keeping two clean sheets for Leuven and…