Arsenal’s £15m secret weapon will be deployed to reprise Thomas Partey’s role amid injuries – Bailey Keoghe

Albert Sambi Lokonga was signed as a student for Thomas Partey earlier this season, and now has his full chance to showcase his abilities. His stats this season already prove that he is capable of solid work for the Gunners.

The Belgian is one of the most balanced midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues aged 23 or under. Especially when it comes to progressing the ball and winning the ball back for his team.

Parte, due to be injured during Arsenal’s loss to Crystal Palace, means Sambi Lokonga will play a key role in the Gunners’ Champions League qualification hopes ahead of next season, and figures show he will be able to fill in and provide Mikel Arteta. is required.

