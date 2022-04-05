Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney likely to miss rest of season with knee injury in top four setbacks

Arsenal have announced that defender Kieran Tierney will undergo surgery on a knee injury and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old met with a specialist on Tuesday, who indicated he would need an operation, which sources told ESPN would take place on Thursday.

Arsenal insisted that Tierney did not face the problem while on international duty with Scotland, but in a training session at London Colony last week.

The exact time frame for his recovery has yet to be determined, but sources have told ESPN that Tierney is a big doubt ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualification playoff against Ukraine, scheduled for June.

“Kiran felt …