Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta failed a tactical test vs. Brighton as Premier League top-four hopes falter

LONDON — The double injury blow of losing Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey was always going to ask some difficult questions of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, but he has to come up with a better answer than this.

Brighton — a clever but out-of-form team with one goal in seven games, six of which they lost — deserved their 2-1 win here at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu dealt a huge blow to the Gunners’ hopes of securing a Premier League top four finish.

Arsenal have surrendered the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification with two defeats in six days — and Arteta compounded the absence of two key players with a team selection Saturday that only contributed to a disjointed display.

2 Related

Deploying midfielder Granit Xhaka at…