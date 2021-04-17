Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return next week?

LATEST

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might reportedly return in time to face Everton subsequent Friday after contracting malaria on worldwide obligation.

Arsenal ahead Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might reportedly be welcomed again to the group for his or her Premier League conflict with Everton on April 23.

The Gunners initially reported that his absence towards Sheffield United was right down to flu, however the Gabon worldwide confirmed that he had contracted malaria earlier than their Europa League thrashing of Slavia Prague.

Aubameyang was admitted to hospital with the illness, however Mikel Arteta has confirmed that his skipper is feeling higher and on the street to restoration.

The Gunners have already confirmed that the striker won’t be accessible for Sunday’s conflict with Fulham, however ESPN claims that he might return to the fold for Friday’s battle with Everton.

Aubameyang ought to subsequently be given the inexperienced gentle to reunite with former supervisor Unai emery of their Europa League semi-final towards Villarreal, however he has endured a irritating season general with 9 objectives in 25 Premier League appearances.

Alexandre lacazette struck back-to-back braces towards Sheffield United and Slavia in Aubameyang’s absence, and the previous Borussia Dortmund man joins Martin Odegaard, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz within the remedy room.

