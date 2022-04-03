Arsenal’s tweet to take Boca off the middle

The joy of a 2-1 penalty converted by Marcos Rojo was little for Boca. Almost like dry sand between hands, it dissolves in the blink of an eye. La Bombonera celebrates for the goal of the experienced defender, After the intervention of VAR 6. fine for grabbing the owner ofBut Arsenal woke him up early in an unusual game: He pulled it off the middle, moved it to the left and Coleman took advantage of a defensive mismatch to send it to save 2-2. Do not believe!

Already sober, and certainly after celebrating the tie overnight, Arsenal’s official account added a little humor to everything he thought was the much-talked-about goal out of the middle. I

“-Because you can’t get the visitor off the middle and score a goal.