Arsenal’s week goes from bad to worse

Brighton 2

Champions League qualification for Arsenal looks unlikely after a second loss in a week.

They went down in a three-goal loss at Crystal Palace on Monday night and were no better against the Brighton side, who had scored only one goal in their last seven matches.

Leo Trossard and impressive Enock Mwepu’s goals on either side of the half time secured a surprisingly easy win for Graham Potter’s men.

Just before the match entered six minutes’ time, a long-range effort from Martin Odegaard finally gave Arsenal hope.

That means Brighton are safe from relegation, while Arsenal need to get back on track in their next matches at Southampton and Chelsea…