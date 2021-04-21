Arshi Khan’s corona test positive, the fan had kissed at the airport in the past

Bigg Boss 14 fame has caught up with Arshi Khan’s Corona. Arshi Khan has given this info by way of social media. In her social publish, Arshi mentioned that her corona report has come constructive. Since yesterday, he has delicate signs. With this, he instructed his family members that whoever has are available in contact with them ought to observe all protocols with warning. Arshi Khan’s publish on social media goes viral.

In accordance with the information, Arshi Khan has returned to Mumbai not too long ago after ending the taking pictures of one among her movies in Punjab for the previous few days, after which she has seen indicators of corona. When Arshi obtained examined, she was discovered to be corona contaminated.

Arshi Khan’s publish

Arshi Khan wrote in her publish, “I acquired my Kovid-19 stories from the airport authority someday again on April 19. I got here to Kovid-19 constructive. Since yesterday I’m having delicate signs. Those that have come to my contact, I need to inform them that they have to get their investigation carried out and observe no matter precautions they must take… Could all be protected and will Allah shield you all!

On the airport, Fan did kiss on Arshi’s hand

Remind you that not too long ago from mumbai airport A video of Arshi Khan It went viral on social media, wherein a fan of the actress was seen doing kisses on her hand. Arshi was somewhat shocked by the act of the fan.

These stars have additionally change into the victims of Corona

For info, tell us that Kovid-19’s affect on Bollywood is growing. Celebs are falling prey to this epidemic. Earlier than Arshi Khan, actors Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Katrina Kaif and lots of extra stars have been hit by Corona.

