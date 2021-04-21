ENTERTAINMENT

Arshi Khan’s corona test positive, the fan had kissed at the airport in the past

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Bigg Boss 14 fame has caught up with Arshi Khan’s Corona. Arshi Khan has given this info by way of social media. In her social publish, Arshi mentioned that her corona report has come constructive. Since yesterday, he has delicate signs. With this, he instructed his family members that whoever has are available in contact with them ought to observe all protocols with warning. Arshi Khan’s publish on social media goes viral.

In accordance with the information, Arshi Khan has returned to Mumbai not too long ago after ending the taking pictures of one among her movies in Punjab for the previous few days, after which she has seen indicators of corona. When Arshi obtained examined, she was discovered to be corona contaminated.

Arshi Khan’s publish

Arshi Khan wrote in her publish, “I acquired my Kovid-19 stories from the airport authority someday again on April 19. I got here to Kovid-19 constructive. Since yesterday I’m having delicate signs. Those that have come to my contact, I need to inform them that they have to get their investigation carried out and observe no matter precautions they must take… Could all be protected and will Allah shield you all!

Remembering Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra shared a really romantic photograph, said- Lacking you very a lot

On the airport, Fan did kiss on Arshi’s hand

Remind you that not too long ago from mumbai airport A video of Arshi Khan It went viral on social media, wherein a fan of the actress was seen doing kisses on her hand. Arshi was somewhat shocked by the act of the fan.

These stars have additionally change into the victims of Corona

For info, tell us that Kovid-19’s affect on Bollywood is growing. Celebs are falling prey to this epidemic. Earlier than Arshi Khan, actors Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Katrina Kaif and lots of extra stars have been hit by Corona.

Rakhi Sawant reveals mom’s ‘catwalk’ in hospital after most cancers operation

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top