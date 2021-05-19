Art love Riansh fan friction. The competition Episode 1

So yo guys what’s up. Hope you all are fine. Here is something from me. This is a short story of maximum 10 Episode(or maybe more it’s on me). Hope you will like it. Last os comments were really less it was 51 (including me) and in it’s first part comments were about 71 (including me) difference dekhoo!! 😂 Ok let’s start.

Mine pov 😂

In a college of paris.

A girl: what the hell! Sit straight i am unable to concentrate property.

Boy: fine you are too rude. (complaining like kid)

Another girl: shruti nothing will happen the real problem is you don’t know art. You are in wrong field. 😂😂

Shruti: yar riddhu Don’t start. Ok if it is like that come draw his sketch and show me.

Riddhima: challenge accepted.

Riddhima started her sketching.

Then comes a boy in his bullet wearing blue t-shirt with shrug. And with googles. He saw riddhima doing sketch but unable to see her face property.

Other boy: hey vansh come inside.

Vansh: yeah coming.

Scene back to riddhima…

After 10 minutes.

Riddhima: here you go. It’s not that perfect. Something is missing. (looking towards watch) shit! Come fast otherwise we will be late. (saying so she left hurriedly)

Shruti and that boy saw that sketch.

Shruti: this girl has something in her hands. She has drawn so perfectly and she was saying something is missing. Art is her love. Right rishab?

Rishab: yeah. Opps come fast we are getting late.

They both rushed to their class.

Riddhima reached on time and saw seat’s full then she saw 2 empty desk near each other and one with someone else sitting nearby.

Riddhima (thinking): i think i should leave that 2 desks for shruti and rishab. I will occupy the one with that guy.

She approched the seat and made herself comfortable.

Professor entered the class.

Professor: so boys and girls.

Just then shruti and rishab entered

Professor: late huh? Go sit fast.

They sat on their seats.

Professor: ok so i was saying that today you all have to draw tour partners sketch. Using the all art i taught you. Ok start and till tommorow i need every sketch on my table.

All nodded in approval.

Rishab: so first i will make then you.

Shruti: why?

Rishab: because you tried there out before sometimes and now it’s my turn.

Shruti: fine.

Riddhima: ok so mr…

Boy: vansh.

Riddhima: yeah vansh. You want to draw or…

Vansh: it’s definitely me who will draw first. Sit for 15 minutes in this position.

Riddhima: sure.

After 15 minutes.

Vansh: ok i am done. Now you can start.

Riddhima: yes.

But soon he received a call.

Vansh: it’s important. I will come after sometimes.

Riddhima just nodded.

He left from there.

After 1 hour.

He camed back and saw no one. He saw time and thought it’s too late where she must be now.

He was roming as there were no lectures left today. He saw sports area.

He entered there and saw riddhima playing badminton.

Vansh: hey you can sketch now. (No sorry seriously?)

Riddhima: woo you should first say sorry first. (being cool)

Vansh: i have never said sorry to anyone and i will not. (stern)

And my sketch is done your is left so i don’t need to plead. (smirks)

Riddhima: smart! But i have no interest to sketch right now because you kept me waiting so long. So you should now at least wait 1 hour after that i can say something. You insulted me indirectly. (while playing)

Vansh: are you serious. I will wait for you? Your bad your sketch will be left. Bye. (Smirks)

Riddhima smiled.

Next day in college.

Professor: so students bring sketch one by one to me.

Everyone started giving their sketches.

Vansh looked towards riddhima. He thought….

Vansh(thinking):she is sitting like she is not scared of what professor will say.

Professor: vansh come with your sketch.

Vansh: yes sir. (Smiled)

He gave his sketch to him.

Professor: it’s really nice. Let’s see whose is best…. riddhima bring your sketch to me.

Vansh: she is gone. (Little tensed)

OK SO LET’S END IT HERE ONLY. IT IS SHORT REASONS- I WANNA KNOW IF YOU WANT TO READ IT OR NOT. SUSPENSE KO SUSPENSE REHNE DETE HAI LET’S SEE WHAT WILL RIDDHIMA DO. COMMENT DOWN AND TELL. STAY SAFE. BYE BYE