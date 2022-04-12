Artem Severukhin: Did the Russian karting champion give a Nazi salute on the podium, apologize – and what did the FIA ​​say?

Driver points at the podium at the European Championships in Portugal

15-year-old Russian karting champion, Artem Severiukhin, is under scrutiny after appearing to deliver a Nazi salute at the European Championships in Portugal.

The racer was competing under the Italian flag as a means of bypassing sporting sanctions against his homeland in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine.

what did he do?

After winning his first race of the season, in the OK category for drivers between 11 and 15, Severiukhin was on the podium when he appeared to deliver the Nazi salute.

The young driver appeared on the podium giving the Nazi salute (Photo: FIA)