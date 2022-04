Artem Severyukhin, a 15-year-old Russian carter under FIA investigation after ‘unacceptable gesture’ on the podium. Motor Racing News

15-year-old Artem Severiukhin is seen giving a Nazi salute and laughing as he celebrates his victory in the first round of the FIA ​​Karting European Championship in Portimao; Russian driver competing with an Italian license is set to have contract terminated by his team The FIA ​​is investigating Artem Severikhin’s gesture on the podium in Portugal The FIA ​​is investigating the “unacceptable conduct” of a Russian …

